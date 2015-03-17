Offspring return to UK in summer

The Offspring will play two UK dates in August, they’ve confirmed.

Dexter Holland and co play The Apollo in Manchester on August 25, then the O2 Brixton Academy in London on August 26. Tickets go on sale at 9am on March 20 (Friday).

Frontman Holland last year discussed the 20th anniversary of landmark album Smash, saying: “When you go back to it, you see it from a new angle and go, ‘That was kind of cool – it was raw and straightforward.’”

The Offspring released latest single Coming For You in January.