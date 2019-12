After dropping one solid slab of American metalcore earlier this year in Restoring Force, the California metallers have released a video for new single Would You Still Be There.

The band are off galavanting around American on Vans Warped Tour but will be back on British soil for Reading and Leeds festivals where they’ll headline The Pit stage. After seeing them in London recently, our money is on that performance breaking people.

For all of Of Mice & Men’s tour dates, head over here.