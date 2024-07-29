Listen to prog metal heroes Oceans Of Slumber's spinetingling cover of Chris Isaak classic Wicked Game

Progressive metal maestros Oceans Of Slumber have unleashed another world class cover with a new take on Chris Isaak's classic Wicked Game. The track, which will appear on the Houston, Texas collective's upcoming new studio album Where Gods Fear To Speak, is the latest in a long line of covers released by the band, with their incredible version of The Moody Blues' Nights In White Satin helping to break them into wider metal circles back in 2016, going on to become their most streamed song on Spotify.

Oceans Of Slumber's cover of Wicked Game strips Chris Isaak's moody, atmospheric classic down to its bare bones, with frontwoman Cammie Gilbert-Beverly's powerful, soulful voice circling around bursts of piano and flittery acoustic guitar.

"We've taken the raw and heavier direction of our last two albums and elevated it to the scale of a blockbuster IMAX movie", explains Oceans Of Slumber drummer and pianist, Dobber Beverley. "Our cover of Wicked Game is the song that plays over the end credits." "We realized that the album needed to end on a note that was still familiar but also a bit unsettling," adds Cammie. Listen to the cover below. Where Gods Fear To Speak will land on September 13 via Season of Mist.

Christ Isaak's original version of Wicked Game was first unveiled on his third studio album Heart Shaped World in June 1989, being released as a single a month later. It'd find major success the following year after being featured in the 1990 David Lynch film Wild At Heart. The track has been covered dozens of times over the years, with Finnish love metallers HIM releasing one of the most notable on their 1996 EP, 666 Ways To Love: Prologue.

Oceans of Slumber - "Wicked Game" (Chris Isaak Cover) - YouTube Watch On