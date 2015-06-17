Oathbreaker and Leng Tch'e for Hellfest

Ghent’s hardcore quartet Oathbreaker and grindcore mob Leng Tch’e are the latest additions to this weekend’s Hellfest. They replace Trap Them and Primate.

No reason has been given for Trap Them’s absence but Primate blame “financial reasons” for taking a step back from the festival.

Hellfest takes place in Clisson, France on June 19-21. The three-day festival will be headlined by Slipknot, Scorpions and Faith No More.

Other highlights include Judas Priest, Slash, Marilyn Manson and Motorhead.

For more information on the festival, visit the official site.