Nugent: I pray for all my haters

Ted Nugent says he prays for his haters and insists he has contributed more to the world than all of them combined.

The controversial rocker came under fire from former Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum this week after a picture emerged of him holding up an animal he had apparently shot and killed with a crossbow.

Musician Nugent is an avid hunter and owns a large hunting ranch in Michigan. He comes in for an endless stream of stick online from people sickened by the images he posts of animals he has killed.

He tells Metal Assault: “People that hate me, I don’t understand them. I mean, I understand that hate comes from ignorance and a negative life, but you know what I do, I pray for my haters.

“Why would you hate someone who has done benefits for children’s and military charities? I do this every day. You’ve really got to have a dark, dark heart and sad, dilapidated soul to live to hate like that. So I wish them well and godspeed, and I hope they come out of that terrible dark place they’re living in, because I’m a happy, fulfilled man and do everything for my fellow man.

“I’ve done more for clean air, soil and water than all my haters combined. I’ve made mistakes in life but I don’t make them twice in a row, I promise you that. “I feel honoured and humbled. I don’t have all the answers but I got most of them, and the manifestation of my policies and beliefs are so positive and so uplifting that they would work for everybody.”

Nugent has been an outspoken critic of US president Barack Obama. This year he was forced to apologise after calling Obama a “subhuman mongrel.”