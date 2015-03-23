Nuclear Assault to issue 'old school thrash' EP

New York thrash veterans Nuclear Assault will release a four-song EP titled Pounder on June 1.

The group reports: “Brand New EP with four killer old school thrash tunes written by Dan Lilker and John Connelly.”

The project marks their first EP since 1988’s Good Times, Bad Times, and their first studio recording since 2005 album Third World Genocide.

The band formed after Lilker left Anthrax in 1984, and late last year the bassist revealed his plans to wrap up their career after three decades with a final album and tour. It’s not clear whether the Pounder EP will be the farewell record, or whether an album will follow.

Lilker said: “In 2015, it will be 30 years since Nuclear Assault solidified our lineup and started making a name for ourselves. To commemorate this, the band will write and record another album and play some shows for a final assault.

“The live front will be of a limited nature due to people in the band having careers they can’t just walk away from. We will try to do whatever we can, especially in the summer, to get out there and thrash for everyone again.”

He added: “We want to make sure this album is really killer so we can go out with a big bang.”

Nuclear Assault’s final lineup includes Lilker, frontman John Connelly, guitarist Erik Burke and drummer Glenn Evans.