Nu-metal band Silly Goose deliver ripping performance in Subway store as people wait in line for sandwiches

By Liz Scarlett
( Metal Hammer )
published

Watch these unexpecting lunchers get a helpful serving of nu-metal when ordering their meatball marinaras one afternoon

Silly Goose band in Subway
(Image credit: Silly Goose)

Recently, there's been a growing trend of bands delivering performances in unexpected locations. Whether it's at a drive-thru, in the middle of a bookstore or out in the wilderness in front of a field of cows, musicians are capturing the attention of new audiences by putting on shows in the most unlikely of places. Plus, it makes for a pretty amusing watch for us onlookers at home.

The latest band to confuse the internet with their choice of gig location is a nu-metal band called Silly Goose. If their name isn't already a giveaway, this is a band that don't seem to take themselves too seriously, which might explain the fact that they chose a Subway sandwich store to deliver one of their latest performances.

As viewable on their Instagram account, Silly Goose tear through a serving of heavy nu-metal, with some ferocious screams over the top. As their frontman stomps around the building, the camera pans to a Subway staff member, who is quietly making a sandwich for someone waiting in line. It's certainly a strange scenario, and one that we'd honestly welcome the next time we're hungry for a cheeky foot-long. 

Under the video, the Atlanta-based band write the caption: “What Sandwich do you think he got? @subway Check us out on Spotify and Apple Music”.

Previously, Silly Goose have performed on their own constructed stage out in the street, as well as outside a venue as Maryland hardcore punk's Turnstile played inside. 

Check it out below:

A post shared by Silly Goose (@sillygooseatl) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Liz Scarlett
Liz Scarlett

Liz works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. Prior to joining Louder as a full time staff writer, she completed a Diploma with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and received a First Class Honours Degree in Popular Music Journalism. She enjoys writing about anything from neo-glam rock to stoner, doom and progressive metal, and loves celebrating women in music.