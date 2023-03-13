This band enjoy performing for a field of cows, and the results are adorably epic

While most bands tend to rehearse or jam in their garages or living rooms, alt-pop duo Ask Carol have a slightly different and far more peculiar set up, which is performing out in the wilderness on a Norwegian farm, in front of an audience of cows. Yes...cows.

On their TikTok account, the band have posted many videos showcasing their cow-viewed performances, which they humorously dub "CowChella", as a spin on the iconic US festival, Coachella.

So do the cows like the music, you ask? Or does it rudely interrupt their grazing time? By the looks of it, the animals seem to dig it, and can frequently be caught intently gazing at the musicians, like a group of regular starry-eyed fans at a concert.

As displayed in their very first "CowChella" video, as the duo begin to play a bluesy, cow bell-heavy lick, the animals seem to excitedly race over, which makes for some adorable viewing. Meanwhile, one pair of cows even seem to get a little frisky in all the excitement. Bless 'em.

"Its not Woodstock its Livestock" writes one fan. While others comment, "They’re like 'omg a concert!'" and "Cows love listening to moosic". If you haven't already guessed, their CowChella comment sections are flooded with cow-related puns.

In another video, Ask Carol perform a rock, "loop-pedal improv" version of Eurythmics' Sweet Dreams, and of course, they receive a warm reaction from their onlooker of cows, who watch on seemingly very entertained.

Later this month, Ask Carol will release the new single, Ohio, on March 31. Check out their music over on their website or via streaming services, and view their performances with cows below: