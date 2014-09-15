Northlane split with frontman

Australian metalcore outfit Northlane have parted ways with frontman Adrian Fitipaldes, the band have reported.

They say touring and recording commitments had taken their toll on the singer and Fitipaldes’ health had suffered as a result of the workload.

Despite the lineup change, the group still plan to head out on their European tour later this year, which includes five UK dates in December with a new singer.

They say in a statement: “Adrian has been a part of Northlane since our inception but has chosen not to continue with the band. The four remaining members will continue to move forward and we’re looking for a new vocalist.

“All our booked dates will happen as planned, either with a fill-in vocalist or someone new, and we are still working on a new album to be released next year.

“Unfortunately, Adrian had found the wear and tear of Northlane and our schedule to be too stressful towards his health, both physically and mentally. What we do is not easy – it takes huge amounts of hard work and dedication and we respect Adrian for doing what was right for him personally.

“However, for the rest of us, this is our lives and our dream. We’ve achieved way too much to consider stopping now and we’ll continue on with the same passion and dedication that have we have put into our band since its inception.”

Fitipaldes is expected to make a statement via the group’s Facebook page in the coming days.

The band’s last album Singularity was released in 2013 via ARIA.

Northlane UK tour dates

Dec 12: London Roundhouse

Dec 13: Newcastle O2 Academy

Dec 15: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 16: Bristol O2 Academy

Dec 17: Manchester O2 Academy