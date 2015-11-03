Northlane cover Tame Impala track

Northlane have released a stream of their cover of Tame Impala track Let It Happen.

The Australian outfit decided to record the track by fellow countryman Kevin Parker and his band as they say they share similarities when it comes to how they write material.

Northlane say: “We’d been wanting to do a cover for quite some time but because we all listen to fairly different music, we could never come to any sort of conclusion about what artist or song to choose.

“Jon Deiley came to a rehearsal with the first minute of this as a rough demo and it clicked. Tame Impala might seem an odd choice for a cover from us, but it’s a band that has a fairly similar writing process, and a few common threads within their music and lyrics.”

Northlane reveal they had planned to record the cover during their recent BBC live session in London but ran out of time.

The band add: “We’d already worked on developing this song and rehearsing it and didn’t want that to go to waste, so we chose to do our best to polish up the demo on a laptop. After this ordeal we’re glad this cut can finally see the light of day.”

Deiley, Marcus Bridge, Alex Milovic, Josh Smith and Nic Pettersen released their third album Node earlier this year and are currently on tour across Australia.

