No plans for Opeth tie-up with Mastodon

Opeth mainman Mikael Akerfeldt says there are no plans for a collaborative project with Mastodon’s Bill Kelliher and Bjorn Gelotte of In Flames – despite suggestions to the contrary.

Kelliher recently said a project had been discussed, and that he’d exchanged ideas with Gelotte before stalling over his part, saying: “It’s harder than I thought it would be, but it’s definitely a plan.”

But Akerfeldt tells RockSverige: “I don’t know of this. He’s really cool, no doubt about it, and Bjorn is too – but we’ve never talked about this.”

Opeth are currently touring in support of eleventh album Pale Communion. Mastodon recently came under fire after their video for The Motherload, taken from sixth LP Once More ‘Round The Sun, was slammed as sexist. In Flames released 11th work Silent Charms in September.