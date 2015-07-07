No Devotion stream Addition

No Devotion have made their latest single available to stream.

Addition is taken from their upcoming debut album, Permanence, due out on September 25 via Collect Records.

The band – which features vocalist Geoff Rickley alongside former members of Lostprophets – worked with producers Stuart Richardson and Alex Newport on Permanence, which was mixed by Dave Fridmann.

Addition is the third single issued in advance of the project, following Stay and 10,000 Summers.

Last month, keyboard player Jamie Oliver had a chance encounter with a mountain lion while out jogging near his Los Angeles home. Oliver wrote on Instagram: “I’d decided not to wear headphones. This one thing alone probably saved my life.”

No Devotion will play four UK dates next month, including appearances at the Reading and Leeds festivals.

Aug 25: Gloucester Guildhall

Aug 26: Stoke-On-Trent Sugarmill

Aug 29: Reading Festival

Aug 30: Leeds Festival