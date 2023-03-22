Nita Strauss has reunited with Alice Cooper for fiery new single, Winner Takes All - listen now

Nita Strauss has returned with another new solo single, featuring vocals from longtime collaborator and Godfather of shock rock Alice Cooper.

The track, titled Winner Takes All, is the guitarist's latest release from her forthcoming new album, which is due out sometime later this year.

So far from the new record, Strauss has released Dead Inside (featuring Disturbed's David Draiman), The Wolf You Feed (featuring Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Gluz), and the shred-heavy instrumental Summer Storm.

Speaking of working with Cooper, of whom she has played guitar with for many years as part of his band, Strauss offers: "When we were working on the music for this album, there was no question that I wanted to create a song to collaborate with my longtime boss and friend, the legendary Alice Cooper.

"I think the track accomplishes what we set out to do — showcase Alice's voice and signature style on the backdrop of a heavy, modern rock track. After many years of lending my style of playing to Alice's music on stage, it was truly an honor to work together and hear his voice on one of my songs!".

Discussing her forthcoming LP last year while in conversation on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk, she explained: "It's gonna be half and half — six tracks with vocalists and six tracks of instrumental [music]. We've been doing [Dead Inside] live on the solo tour and it's been getting a super-good reaction from our crowds."

In 2022, Strauss departed from Cooper's live band to play for Demi Lovato. However earlier this month, she announced that she would be reuniting with her former boss to play on his 2023 trek, the Too Close For Comfort tour.

Listen to Winner Takes All below: