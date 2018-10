Rock-country-blues crossover act Nine Miles South are to release their first EP in September.

The quartet – formed by Danish frontman Seb Mikkelsen after he moved to the UK – have released a video for lead track The Reckoning.

Mikkeson is joined in band by guitarist Jon Antony, bassist Andy Sleigh and drummer David Wilson. Nine Miles South play the Maidenhead Live Festival on July 25. Find out more on the band.

Tracklist