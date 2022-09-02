Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor has written the scores for two more Hollywood films

Award-winning film soundtrack composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have written the scores for two major new Hollywood films.

Having taken home Oscar statues in 2021 in the Best Original Score category for their collaborative work on the Pixar comedy-drama Soul, the Nine Inch Nails duo are set to return to the 'silver screen' this weekend as the new Sam Mendes-directed/written film Empire Of Light receives its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in Telluride, Colorado on Saturday, September 3.

Mendes' directorial CV includes the acclaimed 1917, American Beauty and Skyfall. Set in an English seaside town in the early 1980s, and billed as "a love letter to cinema", Empire Of Light stars English actors Olivia Colman and Colin Firth. The film is set to hit cinemas worldwide in December.

A trailer for the film can be viewed below:

The dynamic duo have also collaborated on the soundtrack to Bones And All, a new film starring Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell and Chloë Sevigny. Described as a “coming-of-age horror story”, its main characters are loved-up cannibals.



According to The Independent, director Luca Guadagnino challenged Reznor and Ross to “find the sound of a road trip” and “the sound of the American landscape,” and the film is set to feature songs from Kiss and Joy Division, among others.



Premiering at the Venice Film Festival in Italy tonight, September 2, the film is scheduled to open in US cinemas on November 23.



Reznor and Ross won their first Academy award for Best Original Score for The Social Network in 2011.