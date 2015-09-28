NIN, Paramore man issues New Regime promo

Former Nine Inch Nails and Paramore collaborator Ilan Rubin has unveiled a video for a track by his solo project The New Regime.

Rubin has most recently been keeping busy as one half of former Blink-182 man Tom DeLonge’s outfit Angels & Airwaves. But in The New Regime, he is flying solo and played all the instruments on third album Exhibit B.

The eight-track effort was written and recorded almost entirely while Rubin was touring with NIN in 2013 and 2014.

The video for We Rise, We Fall can be viewed below. The New Regime are on a North American tour with Gang Of Four.