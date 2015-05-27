Nile to Unearth 'brutally heavy' record

Nile have confirmed their eighth album will be released via Nuclear Blast on August 28.

What Should Not Be Unearthed will be the US veterans’ first record since 2012’s At The Gate Of Sethu. It’s mixed by Neil Kernon, who is currently putting the finishing touches to the album. A European tour which includes four dates in England has also been announced.

Vocalist Kyle Sanders says: “The focus this time around is on brutally heavy metal riffing and songwriting – very streamlined to achieve maximum destructive impact. Our last record was super surgically clean and very musicianship-oriented, whereas the new disc is a polar opposite.

”Unearthed is aimed straight at utter metal heaviness and memorable songwriting. Although it’s still full of the kind of undeniable musicianship people have come to expect from Nile over the years, it’s the songs themselves that will hit listeners over the head this time around.

“These songs will be a blast to play live, and we are stoked at the opportunity to bring these songs to metal fans everywhere. See you on tour.”

What Should Not Be Unearthed is currently available to pre-order on double clear and lilac vinyl. A full tracklist will be issued in due course.

NILE UK DATES 2015

Sep 06: Plymouth The Hub

Sep 07: Manchester Sound Control

Sep 08: London The Dome

Sep 09: Bristol The Marble Factory