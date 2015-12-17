Nikki Sixx: I’m boring

Nikki Sixx has described himself as an “anti rock star” and insists he’s not as interesting as people might think.

And he’s stepped back from his previous statement that he’ll never play Motley Crue songs again after the band end their touring career later this month.

The bassist plans to spend the next two years concentrating on Sixx:AM and turning it into his main project after it spent its first eight years in Crue’s shadow.

Sixx tells RockSverige: “I said, ‘I will never play Motley Crue music again’ because I wanted people to hear me. I wanted them to hear that Sixx:AM have five hit singles right now, we’ve got a double record coming out, we’re got two years of touring.

“After seeing my own words in the press I was like, ‘Who knows? Maybe four or five years down the line we’ll do an acoustic version of Live Wire.”

He adds that Sixx:AM will “never lean on Motley Crue” but continues: “I wrote the songs, so I guess I’m entitled to play them if I want. I just want some distance.”

Asked about the biggest misconception people have about him, Sixx says: “I think people might think I’m a little more exciting than I am. I’ll be honest – I’m really quite boring.

“I’m always looking for something, and because of that I’m not really that rock’n’roll. I’m the anti rock star.”

Crue have eight shows remaining before they bow out in Los Angeles on New Year’s Night.