Nightwish featured in the latest episode of The Simpsons, band describe it as "one of the craziest honors"

Finnish symphonic metal heavyweights Nightwish are having a hell of a month, with a blockbuster arena tour currently making its way across Europe bolstered by the welcome news that frontwoman Floor Jansen is now thankfully cancer free.

Now, the band have been pleasantly surprised to find that one of their songs has been used in a recent episode of all-conquering American animated family series The Simpsons. The song used, Yours Is An Empty Hope, is taken from 2015 Nightwish album Endless Forms Most Beautiful, which was the first record by the band to feature Floor on vocals following her initial stint playing with Nightwish live.

The song makes an unlikely appearance during The Simpsons' latest episode, which was broadcast in the US this past Sunday, November 20. Titled Step Brother From The Same Planet, it serves as the eighth episode of season 34 of the unstoppable show, and the seven-hundred and thirty sixth Simpsons episode overall. According to an official synopsis for the episode, "Homer is stunned by his feelings of rage and resentment when Grampa becomes a doting stepfather to his girlfriend's quirky young son. Meanwhile Lisa and Bart throw the ultimate slumber party."

The band themselves, who headlined London's Wembley Arena last night (Monday November 21), have commented on the welcome news via Twitter, stating:

"One of the crazier honors has happened this week. Our song, Yours Is An Empty Hope was used in the latest Simpsons episode Step Brother from the Same Planet!! What a wonderful surprise to hear about while on tour! Do you like The Simpsons?"

Watch the clip featuring Nightwish's song below.