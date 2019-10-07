Nickelback enjoy huge spike in sales and streams following Trump tweet

Last week, US president Donald Trump landed himself in hot water after posting a tweet criticising Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump took a swipe at the Democratic presidential candidate on October 2 with a tweet which read: “LOOK AT THIS PHOTOGRAPH!” The message was accompanied by a clip of Nickelback track Photograph, where the picture in question had been replaced with one of Biden, his son hunter and “a Ukrainian gas exec.”

However, the video was subsequently removed due to an infringement of copyright.

Now Billboard report that Nickelback have been enjoying a huge spike in sales and streams of Photograph since the tweet went viral.

The website report that Photograph clocked up 772,000 on-demand streams between October 2-3 – a 38% rise from figures logged between September 30 and October 1.

Meanwhile, digital downloads of the song which appeared on the Canadian outfit’s 2005 album All The Right Reasons, rose by a whopping 569% compared to the previous two days.

The tweet was the latest in a long series of anti-Biden posts by Trump that come in the wake of the impeachment inquiry launched by Democrats in the House of Congress last month.