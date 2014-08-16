Nickelback album due out this year

Nickelback have announced their new album will be released later this year, with a single due out on Tuesday.

The Canadian rockers will release the as-yet-untitled album through their new record label Republic Records. It will be their eighth album, and follow-up to 2011’s Here And Now.

And on Tuesday, single Edge Of A Revolution will be available for digital download.

According to Billboard, Nickelback’s signing to Republic Records came about due to a collaboration between Universal Music Canada CEO Randy Lennox, who has a long history working with the Vancouver-based band, and Republic Records co-founder and CEO Monte Lipman.

Lipman says: “For me, on behalf of Republic and this company, it’s about how we can make a difference in their career. And that’s what I convinced these guys. I said, ‘You’re a legacy act, and as far as I’m concerned, your trajectory is right into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and I want to be a part of that’.”

An extensive tour is planned on the back of the album release, with full details to follow in due course.