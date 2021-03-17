Nick Jonas says it's his dream to play Bruce Springsteen – let's hope his guitar skills have improved since 2016

Nick Jonas has said it’s his “dream” to portray Bruce Springsteen in a biopic.

The singer and actor known for being in the Jonas Brothers and his roles in films like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music about how playing The Boss would be his ideal role:

“Growing up in New Jersey, Bruce obviously has a special place in my heart and my creative life, and it is a dream of mine… to play him in a movie one day and tell his story in some way that would be honouring to him and that he could be involved with (sic)."

“(I) could only hope to have a career as lengthy as his and as important as his has been to people."

Jonas went on to say that he especially loves how The Boss is a "champion" for his fans: “And that was the thing that really stood out to me after going to a show is just, he’s been a champion for his fans his entire career, and you see it at the shows. It’s about them. Every moment’s about them, them having the best experience, best night of their week, their life, their year, whatever.

“Me and the brothers kind of said that about our shows. It’s like, we always want to make sure that our artistic vision comes through and that we’re saying what we want to say, but we also want this to be the best night of our fans’ week or month or year. So we try to bring that same energy and that’s all thanks to Bruce’s model."

Let's hope that Jonas' guitar skills have improved somewhat since his guitar solo fail during his duet with Kelsea Ballerini at the Academy of Country Music Awards back in 2016.

The poor lad tweeted after this embarrassing incident that he “screwed up the solo thanks to a huge brain fart”, but he took the criticism well and even joined in with the jokes being made at his expense.