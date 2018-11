Next To None have released a lyric video for their track You Are Not Me.

The song is taken from the teen prodigies’ debut album A Light In The Dark, which was issued in June.

The band features Mike Portnoy’s 15-year-old son Max on drums, alongside keyboardist Thomas Cuce, 16, guitarist Ryland Holland, 16, and bassist Kris Rank, 15.

They launch a US tour in October and previously released a promo for Blood On My Hands.