New Thor: Love And Thunder trailer teases gnarliest MCU villain yet

The latest trailer for MCU blockbuster Thor: Love And Thunder has arrived, giving us a more in-depth look at Natalie Portman as a returning and fully Thor'd-up Jane Foster, a glimpse of Russell Crowe as Greek God overlord Zeus and the first look at Christian Bale as terrifying supervillain Gorr The God Butcher. Basically, there is a lot going on, and we're excited about all of it.

Released on July 8, the fourth entry in the Thor franchise is directed by Taika Waititi and looks to continue the rambunctious fun and colourful mischief he introduced in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok. The film picks up with Thor still reeling from the events of 2019 superhero mega mash-up Avengers: Endgame, following our favourite God of Thunder as he comes to terms with his own identity while dealing with the threat of an all-powerful, god-slaying maniac.

Gorr The God Butcher is one of Thor's most fearsome modern enemies, first introduced in 2012 in Marvel's Thor: God Of Thunder run, and if the early indications of the look and feel of Christian Bale's take on the character is anything to go by, the MCU won't be holding back on making Gorr one of the franchise's most badass, relentless and downright scary baddies yet.

Take a look at the action-packed (and Guns N' Roses-featuring) two-minute trailer for Thor: Love And Thunder below. The film is the latest in the seemingly never-ending MCU canon, which most recently gave us Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, and Disney+ series Moon Knight.