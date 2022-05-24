New Thor: Love And Thunder trailer teases gnarliest MCU villain yet

By published

Christian Bale's Gorr The God Butcher has arrived, and he looks like something straight out of the Conjuring universe

Christian Bale as Gorr The God Butcher
(Image credit: Marvel / YouTube)

The latest trailer for MCU blockbuster Thor: Love And Thunder has arrived, giving us a more in-depth look at Natalie Portman as a returning and fully Thor'd-up Jane Foster,  a glimpse of Russell Crowe as Greek God overlord Zeus and the first look at Christian Bale as terrifying supervillain Gorr The God Butcher. Basically, there is a lot going on, and we're excited about all of it.

Released on July 8, the fourth entry in the Thor franchise is directed by Taika Waititi and looks to continue the rambunctious fun and colourful mischief he introduced in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok. The film picks up with Thor still reeling from the events of 2019 superhero mega mash-up Avengers: Endgame, following our favourite God of Thunder as he comes to terms with his own identity while dealing with the threat of an all-powerful, god-slaying maniac.

Gorr The God Butcher is one of Thor's most fearsome modern enemies, first introduced in 2012 in Marvel's Thor: God Of Thunder run, and if the early indications of the look and feel of Christian Bale's take on the character is anything to go by, the MCU won't be holding back on making Gorr one of the franchise's most badass, relentless and downright scary baddies yet.

Take a look at the action-packed (and Guns N' Roses-featuring) two-minute trailer for Thor: Love And Thunder below. The film is the latest in the seemingly never-ending MCU canon, which most recently gave us Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, and Disney+ series Moon Knight

Merlin Alderslade
Merlin Alderslade

Merlin stepped into his role as Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has previously written for the likes of Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He is also probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site. 