“I’m really, really stoked about where this one’s going. It’s gonna be cool.” Myles Kennedy talks new Slash and the Conspirators album

Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators are working on their next album.

Vocalist Kennedy, who also fronts hard rockers Alter Bridge, has told Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk that he and the Guns ’N’ Roses guitarist are demoing the followup to 2022 album 4.

The frontman says all but one song on the project’s fifth record – set to also feature rhythm guitarist Frank Sidoris, drummer Brent Fitz and bassist/vocalist Todd Kerns – has been written and promises some “exciting stuff”.

“[Slash] was sending me demos of the tunes,” Kennedy says (via Blabbermouth). “Then I was spending time with him, coming up with melodies and lyrics. And so that’s all done – I think with the exception of one song. Now I just have to find a moment to get in the studio and all that, knock that out.”

He continues: “But I will say that just even in the demo process and where we stood there before they went in to actually make the record musically, it is really exciting stuff. I’m really, really stoked about where this one’s going. It’s gonna be cool.”

Slash, 59, is currently in one of the busiest eras of his career. The guitarist released his blues album Orgy Of The Damned this year, with such iconic musicians as ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson and pop/rock figurehead Demi Lovato appearing. He toured with both the Conspirators and all-star band S.E.R.P.E.N.T. in 2024, and he’s also set to trot around the globe next summer, a GNR Europe/Middle East tour having been announced for May to July.

As if all that weren’t enough, there have also been rumours about new GNR music. The hard rock titans haven’t released a record since Chinese Democracy in 2008, but bassist Duff Mckagan recently told Trunk Nation, “There’s definitely a desire and a plan for new music.”

Meanwhile, Kennedy remains active not just with Alter Bridge, but a solo career of his own. His third album under his own name, The Art Of Letting Go, dropped in October and the singer/guitarist recently completed a European tour promoting the release.