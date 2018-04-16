New Single From Damian Wilson And Adam Wakeman

Damian Wilson and Adam Wakeman have released a new single, Better Than That.

The song is taken from the duo's second album, The Sun Will Dance In Its Twilight Hour. "When Adam and I sat down to work on the new album with simply a guitar and piano, the songs flowed," Wilson tells Prog. "I felt we could surpass the first album, and that was the inspiration behind the song Better Than That."

Better Than That also features Ash Soan (Producers) on drums, Hayley Sanderson (Rick Wakeman) on backing vocals and Andy Dunlop (Travis) on guitar, and is available on all streaming and download platforms now.