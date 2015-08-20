Trending

'New Romantic' Davis hit out on Faget

By News  

Korn recall early track being inspired by frontman's experiences at high school

Korn have recalled how they wrote their 1994 classic Faget just days after frontman Jonathan Davis joined the band.

They were sharing a Los Angeles house when they started jamming on a riff that eventually became Davis’ outlet for the frustration he felt about being mercilessly teased and bullied at high school.

Faget appeared on the group’s self-titled debut album and they discuss its evolution in a video celebrating their 20th anniversary.

Davis says: “I wrote that song about being picked on as a kid. In high school and junior high, I was a very feminine dude who used to wear makeup. I wasn’t gay, but people liked to assume that I was gay and call me faggot.

“I was into art, I wore makeup, my favourite band at the time was Duran Duran so I was a New Romantic. I got picked on a lot.”

Korn are currently working on new songs for the follow-up to 2013’s The Paradigm Shift and their 20th anniversary tour continues until November.