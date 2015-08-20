'New Romantic' Davis hit out on Faget

Korn have recalled how they wrote their 1994 classic Faget just days after frontman Jonathan Davis joined the band.

They were sharing a Los Angeles house when they started jamming on a riff that eventually became Davis’ outlet for the frustration he felt about being mercilessly teased and bullied at high school.

Faget appeared on the group’s self-titled debut album and they discuss its evolution in a video celebrating their 20th anniversary.

Davis says: “I wrote that song about being picked on as a kid. In high school and junior high, I was a very feminine dude who used to wear makeup. I wasn’t gay, but people liked to assume that I was gay and call me faggot.

“I was into art, I wore makeup, my favourite band at the time was Duran Duran so I was a New Romantic. I got picked on a lot.”

Korn are currently working on new songs for the follow-up to 2013’s The Paradigm Shift and their 20th anniversary tour continues until November.