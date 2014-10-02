New Found Glory: 1D ripped off our song

New Found Glory have accused boy band One direction of ripping off their track It's Not Your Fault.

Chad Gilbert, guitarist with the pop punk outfit, tweeted about the similarities between his band’s song and One Direction’s hit Steal My Girl. He wrote: “Props to @onedirection” Steal My Girl single for reworking the It’s Not Your Fault piano part into a top 40 single. Let me get a cut.”

And he got some support from Paramore singer Hayley Williams who also pointed out the similarities on Twitter. She wrote: “Beginning of that new 1D song couldn’t sound any more like the beginning of @newfoundglory‘s It’s Not Your Fault.”

It’s Not Your Fault is taken from New Found Glory’s 2006 album Coming Home.