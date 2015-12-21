New Device line up 6 English dates

New Device have announced a six-date tour of England for early next year.

The London-based rockers start the run of shows in Leicester in February 11 and wrap up in Southampton on February 20. The gigs are in support of the band’s Devils On The Run, out on January 8.

New Device say: “Excited to announce the start of our Devils On The Run Tour. We will be hitting the road with the awesome One Last Run in February.”

This month, New Device released a video for the EP’s lead single Hollywood Radio.

NEW DEVICE UK TOUR 2016

Feb 11: Leicester The Shed

Feb 12: Leeds Milos Bar

Feb 13: Derby The Victoria Inn

Feb 14: Manchester Retro Bar

Feb 19: London Merton Manor

Feb 20: Southampton Firehouse