New Dave Grohl documentary plus rare AC/DC, Hendrix footage to air on new music TV channel

The first authorised documentary about Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is one of the upcoming highlights promised on a new music TV channel, The Coda Collection.

Backed by a number of major record labels - RCA, Sony, Mercury - the new channel is set to launch in the US on February 18 via Amazon Prime Video, and plans to expand its operations worldwide later in the year.



Titles available on the channel initially will include Music, Money, Madness… Jimi Hendrix In Maui, The Rolling Stones On The Air and Johnny Cash At San Quentin. The channel will also screen rare performances and music programming featuring AC/DC, Pearl Jam and more. The title of the new Dave Grohl doc has yet to be revealed.



“The Coda Collection tells the stories of the most iconic moments in music with fresh perspectives, unique editorial and exclusive video content,” a statement about the channel promises.



Access to the The Coda Collection will cost $4.99 per month in the US, with a free seven-day trial offered to Amazon Prime members. You can find out more on the new channel’s website.

Foo Fighters will release their new album, Medicine At Midnight, on February 5. The band are guest editors of the new issue of Classic Rock magazine, which is out now, and are being gifted their very own radio station to promote their tenth album.