The new issue of Classic Rock is a star-studded celebration of 50 years of AC/DC

If there’s a single band that is the great galvaniser, then surely it’s AC/DC. Case in point: they’re about the only band that we’ve discovered to date that we can put on the stereo at CR HQ and everyone is happy. There’s just something so right about the Antipodean heroes. From Angus and Malcolm’s guitars to the thunderous rhythm section, to Bon or Brian, they’ve seldom put a foot wrong. And it’s not just the CR team who wholeheartedly appreciate their genius.

This issue, to celebrate the 50th-anniversary year of their formation, Classic Rock spoke to the stars, including Biff Byford, Paul Stanley, Wolfgang Van Halen, Joe Elliott and more to look back at their great albums, and hear a few tales of close encounters of the ’DC kind.

This issue we also sat down with some of the new(er) crop of artists making decisive classic rock inroads: Greta Van Fleet return with a new album, as do Wolfgang Van Halen and homegrown lads The Dust Coda. We also celebrate 25 years of Skindred with Benji and the boys… and so much more!

For those about to rock… Get the new issue of Classic Rock here!

If you’re a subscriber in the UK or buy CR from the link above, the magazine comes with an official 50th Anniversary pin badge pack, with three badges!

(Image credit: Future)

Also available this month: a special Greta Van Fleet Starcatcher Bundle Edition, which features the magazine with a bespoke cover, comes with an art card hand-signed by the entire band, an exclusive lyric sheet and is limited to just 250 copies worldwide. When it's gone, it's gone for good. Order your Greta Van Fleet bundle here.