Babymetal to release Distortion 12-inch vinyl

Babymetal have announced that they’ll release Distortion on 12-inch vinyl later this year.

The Japanese outfit premiered the track in May and will launch the single on November 23, including a special version for Record Store Day Black Friday in North America.

The studio version will be joined on the release by a live performance of the song recorded at the UK’s Download festival this year.

And, to mark the announcement, Babymetal have released a video of the live cut which can be seen below.

Last week, it was announced that the graphic novel Apocrypha: The Legend Of Babymetal would be published on October 30.

It’ll make its debut at the New York Comic Con on October 4. Illustrator Greg Chomichuk will be in attendance and will talk about its creation and development in a session on the main stage of Anime Fest.

A deluxe edition will launch in a clamshell box and include three original prints signed and sketched by Chomichuk.

This edition will be limited to just 500 copies worldwide and available exclusively through Z2 Comics.

Babymetal will return to the stage on October 28 at the Saitama Super Arena on their Dark Night Carnival where they’ll be joined by Galactic Empire and Sabaton.