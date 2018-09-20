Babymetal graphic novel set for October launch

Further details of the upcoming graphic novel Apocrypha: The Legend Of Babymetal have been released.

The publication first came to light in April this year, with the new release date set for October 30.

The story behind the graphic novel is said to take “three reincarnating protagonists on a time-traveling journey from prehistoric Kyoto to modern day New York City.”

Apocrypha: The Legend Of Babymetal will debut at the New York Comic Con on October 4. Illustrator Greg Chomichuk will be in attendance and will talk about its creation and development in a session on the main stage of Anime Fest.

Limited edition posters will also be available to buy on the day.

In addition, a deluxe edition has also been announced which will launch in a clamshell box and include three original prints – which can be seen below – signed and sketched by Chomichuk.

This edition will be limited to just 500 copies worldwide and available exclusively through Z2 Comics.