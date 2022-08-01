New app wants you to prove how big a fan you are to gain access to concert tickets and more

'Oh, you're a fan? Name three songs!' If you've ever been asked this question, you'll understand the fury of having to prove your love for one of your favourite bands. It becomes all the more infuriating when concert tickets for an upcoming gig sell out because they've been hounded by vendors and bots who, obviously, have no intention of attending the show.

Fave, a new app which puts the fans first, seems to have a solution. To gain access to experiences with various artists, such as shows and other exclusive opportunities, music lovers are required to prove their fandom. But how, you ask? Must we list the names of a musician's childhood pets, or perhaps even offer our first born child as sacrifice? Apparently not. The app simply requires you to disclose your streaming activity, merchandise collection, how many concerts you've attended and more, to get you verified.

The social media platform uses a ranking system to determine fandom, or in other words, to work out just how big of a fan you are. Users can climb the ranks by starting off as Fan, to Verified Fan, to Verified Superfan. The rank of each user is displayed on their user profile.

The higher up users go in the rankings, the more rewards and opportunities they can gain access to. All rewards and experiences are provided by the artists themselves, and range from concerts to listening parties and more.

In a press release, Fave founder and CEO Jacquelle Amankonah Horton says: “On Fave, top fan status and access to exclusive experiences are not just reserved to the people who can afford it or got lucky in some random giveaway — neither of those correlate to how passionate and deserving of a fan you are.

"Instead, fans earn these experiences through the authentic, heartfelt activities they’ve already been doing.”

For more info, head to https://faveforfans.com/