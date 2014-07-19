Never mind the punk, here's the bollocks

Online creative marketplace Etsy may have hit a new low after a seller has offered a "punk starter kit" for sale on the site.

The £50 bundle is aimed at people who want to join the “freak show” and includes a range of studded leather items – and a list of “cool bands” to listen to.

Seller HeineBorel says in the listing: “Did you recently see some punks at the mall, thought they looked sick and wanted to join the freak show? Now you can, with the kit that has everything you need for the other punks to stop calling you a poser.”

The kit features a bootstrap with 77 cone studs (small, because “you’re just starting out”), a bondage belt, bracelet and bondage ring, wristband, patches and a “mystery goody.”

“Plus,” adds the listing, “List of cool bands to listen to, and of attitude and fashion faux pas for your new look.” And if you’re already to punk for this junk, HeineBorel claims: “But this to add a little zing to your existing flair.”

It’s almost as if Regretsy – and, of course, punk itself – never happened.