Nelson talk up future 'classic' Peace Out

Nelson have detailed their upcoming album Peace Out to be released on May 15.

The twin brothers will issue the record via Frontiers Music and they say they’ve pushed themselves to make the best album they possibly could.

Gunnar Nelson says: “We set a pretty high standard with our previous release with Frontiers — Lightning Strikes Twice. That record received by far the most critical acclaim of any Nelson record to date. Peace Out was expected to be even better, so the goal was to push ourselves to the very limit — past what we believed we could do.

“We wanted to write and record the most exciting, authentic, uplifting, and rocking Nelson record ever made. The mission – to make a classic.”

The fourth generation of a musical family that includes grandfather Ozzie Nelson, who was a celebrated big band leader. Their late father Ricky is a member of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and credited with creating country-rock.

Gunnar says a world tour will follow, and adds: “We’re putting the live show together as we speak and it will incorporate the very best live songs from our career, focusing heavily on the Peace Out album.”

Peace Out tracklist