Neil Young returns with The Monsanto Years

Neil Young will release his latest album titled The Monsanto Years this summer, it’s been announced.

Rolling Stone report the record will launch on June 16 and is named after the agricultural company who specialise in genetically modified seeds – the firm Young has spoken out against in recent years.

He’s teamed up with the band Promise Of The Real for the album which features Willie Nelson’s sons Lukas and Micah. He previously played with the brothers at Farm Aid in North Carolina in September 2014.

Young told Rolling Stone earlier this year: “I’m working on another album. I’m going to be doing it with Willie Nelson’s sons. It’s going to be called The Monsanto Years. It’s an upbeat review of the situation. Go get yourself a hot dog and listen to this.”

In addition, the veteran singer/songwriter has lined up an 11-date North American tour, starting in Milwaukee on July 5.

Further details on The Monsanto Years will be issued in due course.