Neil Young & Crazy Horse announce new album World Record

Neil Young & Crazy Horse will release a new album, World Record, on November 18 via Reprise Records.

The album, the follow-up to 2021's Barn, was recorded at Shangri-La in Malibu, and produced by Rick Rubin and Young. Introduced by the single, Love Earth, the album is described by Young's 'people' as "a cautiously optimistic meditation on the past, present, and future of our shared planet and what it means to live on it."

In July, Young wrote about the album in a message on the Times-Contrarian page on the Neil Young Archives website.

"The music on this album of course is very special to me," he wrote. "I want you to hear it right now. Back in the day, I would take a vinyl test to a DJ in LA somewhere and get the new record on the air waves. That was exciting. Feedback was instantaneous. People would call up the station and comment on the new music.

"Now, with this recording, something special is happening and we know we have a good one. It’s too early to say any more because in this world things come and go so fast. But real magic lasts and we think we have it."



World Record will be released on double-vinyl, double-CD, cassette and multiple digital formats including XStream hi-res audio and Atmos/Spatial. To optimise audio quality, the vinyl format will be released as a three-sided double album with an etching on side four. There will also be a limited-edition version of the album pressed on clear vinyl. The album is available to pre-order now.

The tracklist for World Record is:



1. Love Earth

2. Overhead

3. I Walk With You (Earth Ringtone)

4. This Old Planet (Changing Days)

5. The World (Is In Trouble Now)

6. Break The Chain

7. The Long Day Before

8. Walkin’ On The Road (To The Future)

9. The Wonder Won’t Wait

10. Chevrolet

11. This Old Planet Reprise