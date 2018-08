German tech-metallers Neberu have unveiled the new video for The Art of Being Lost, featuring Sushi from Eskimo Callboy on vocals.

It’s the first fresh material the band have released since last year’s Impulsions record. Having recently signed to Famined Records, their debut full-length is scheduled for early 2015.

If you’re a fan of aggro tech-metal and occasionally dip your toe into the world of metalcore then give this a quick spin.