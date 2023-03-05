Napalm Death's Barney Greenway soldiers on despite breaking ankle on stage

Napalm Death frontman Barney Greenway has revealed he broke his ankle on stage last month – but he won't even consider pulling the plug on upcoming tour dates.

Performing with his leg in a cast and sitting in a wheelchair, Greenway told the audience at a show in Paris, France, that he had broken his ankle on stage in Munich, Germany, a week earlier.

Greenway, 53, says: "Broke an ankle on stage in Munich seven nights ago. So I've got another five fucking weeks in this thing, but I'm gonna make the fucking most of it.

"Needless to say, there may have been an option for me to not do the gigs, but that is not what I do or what I don't do. I wanted to go, and that is it.

"So, once again, apologies and thanks for your patience in advance."

Napalm Death have UK and European dates coming up in March, before they head to South America. Their full list of 2023 shows can be seen below.

They released their 16th album Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism in 2020 , and a follow-up of material from that album's sessions, called Resentment Is Always Seismic, in 2022.

Mar 5: Utrecht Tivoli, Netherlands

Mar 7: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Mar 8: Manchester Academy, UK

Mar 9: Glasgow Classic Grand, UK

Mar 10: Newcastle Boiler Shop, UK

Mar 11: Birmingham Institute, UK

Mar 12: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Apr 23: Santiaga Metal Fest, Chile

Apr 30: Sao Paulo Summer Breeze, Brazil

May 26: Milwaukee Metal Fest, WI

May 27: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Jun 03: Pomona Glass House, CA

Jun 23: Oslo Tons of Rock, Norway