Napalm Death have recorded a cover of a Ramones song with a guest appearance from Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore – and we cannot wait to hear it

Napalm Death have teamed up with Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore to record a cover of a song by The Ramones for an upcoming tribute album.

The death metal heroes and alternative rock icon will be joined by artists including Voivod, Ihsahn, Mondo Generator, Dave Lombardo and more for the next instalment of Magnetic Eye Records' Redux series.

The label has launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund the Ramones Redux project, which will see a string of artists covering songs from the Ramones self-titled 1976 debut album. It will be released alongside a Best of Ramones Redux which the labels says "includes new renditions of deep cuts and classics from across their catalog."

Grammy-winning producer Marc Urselli is the brains behind the project.

He says: "The Ramones weren't just a band, they were a sonic revolution that challenged the established norms of popular music. Decades after their inception, the effect of their work echoes through the chords of new generations.

"Their music remains timeless, a testament to the enduring power of simplicity and authenticity. As the godfathers of punk, the Ramones not only shaped a genre but reshaped the essence of what rock and roll could be – a raw, unapologetic expression of rebellion and individuality.

"The Ramones are also one of the most beloved bands on earth, and devotion to their music knows no boundaries of music genre, age, class, or nationality."

The songs have already been recorded and Magnetic Eye Records aims to deliver the package in the summer.

Other artists confirmed to have contributed include Bauhaus' David J, Gwar's Blöthar the Berserker and Apocalytpica's Eicca Toppinen.