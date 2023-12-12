Watch Nancy Wilson and Sammy Hagar join forces for a stellar cover of Pink Floyd's Comfortably Numb

On Saturday night, the 21st edition of Alice Cooper's annual Christmas Pudding Fundraiser took place in his hometown of Phoenix, AZ. The show raises money to support Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers in Phoenix and Mesa, where teenagers are encouraged to take part in music, dance and art actvities without being charged for the privilege.

This year's lineup of acts included Cooper himself, alongside Nashville country act Sixwire, LA icons Quiet Riot and current Boston singer Tommy DeCarlo, as well as Sammy Hagar and Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson. Each artist performed a short set, with one highlight arriving as Hagar joined Wilson onstage for a version of Pink Floyd's Comfortably Numb.

"Last night was the first time i’ve ever played that solo on one of my favourite songs of all time," says Hagar. "Nancy Wilson thank you for letting me sit in with you and for bringing those sweet harmonies."

Wilson also performed two Heart songs – Even It Up and These Dreams – as well as a cover of Joni Mitchell's River and her Eddie Van Halen tribute, 4 Edward. Hagar's set, meanwhile, included a version of Van Halen's Finish What Ya Started in his own short set.

In October, Heart announced their first live show in more than four years, a hometown gig at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena on New Year's Eve, with support from John Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening.

Since that announcement, Heart have confirmed five more dates: two warm-up shows prior to New Years Eve, and three stadium shows next summer on a bill that also includes Def Leppard, Journey, Steve Miller and Cheap Trick.

Full dates below. Heart last played together on 2019's Love Alive tour.

Dec 27: Highland Yaamava' Resort & Casino, CA

Dec 28: Palm Desert Acrisure Arena, CA

Dec 31: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Jul 30: Cleveland Progressive Field, OH*

Aug 02: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON*

Aug 05: Boston Fenway Park, MA*

* with Def Leppard, Journey, Steve Miller and Cheap Trick