Sylvan streams Courting The Widow title track

Nad Sylvan has released a stream of the title track from solo album Courting The Widow.

It’s released on October 16 in Europe and October 30 in North America, via InsideOut.

Sylvan, who’s currently on tour as vocalist with Steve Hackett’s band, says: “This was the hardest song for me to complete. I began writing it right before my mother passed away, and it took a while to gather the strength to finish it off. The last sentence of the lyric is actually about her and me, so it was a soul-cleansing experience.”

He adds: “The idea of the widow emerged from the loss, as she becomes a symbol of death for the whole album.”

Tracklist