Myrkur to discuss impact of COVID-19 on metal in livestream event tonight

Founded in 2019 with the aim of connecting the global heavy metal community, the World Metal Congress has returned in digital form with its WMC Webcast, a new bi-weekly series of livestream events designed to challenge, confront, and break new ground.

Episode 2 of the series will be broadcast on the Youtube channel today at 7pm (BST) / 8pm (CEST) / 11am (PDT) / 2pm (EDT), and feature a round table discussion involving Amalie Bruun of Myrkur and Walter Hoeijmaker, founder of Roadburn festival in the Netherlands.

They'll be joining WMC founders, Twin V Ltd Director (and former-Metal Hammer Editor In Chief), Alexander Milas and Josh Retallick of Old Empire gig promotion, to discuss how COVID-19 has impacted and affected the heavy metal community.

You can subscribe to the WMC Youtube channel to receive notifications of future livestreams.