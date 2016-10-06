Myles Kennedy: The 10 albums that shaped my life

The first album I ever bought was…
QUEEN - NEWS OF THE WORLD [1977]
“Hmmm, let me see if I can remember! The first album I bought was, I believe, Queen’s News Of The World. That was back when I was in junior high. I think it was on vinyl. It had We Are the Champions, We Will Rock You, Spread Your Wings… so many killer tracks. Yeah, that was a good choice. I just really dig that album.”
A kid asks me what metal is, I hand them a copy of…
JUDAS PRIEST - SCREAMING FOR VENGEANCE [1982]
“I would totally hand them a copy of Screaming For Vengeance by Judas Priest. Now that is an album. It’s got everything in terms of heaviness and riffs and fury and that core Priest sound. I love that record so much. There’s so many great reasons why it’s regarded as one of the most influential heavy records of all time.”
The album I wish I’d made is…
STEELY DAN - AJA [1977]
“Ooh, let me think. Now, this is going to sound totally crazy and it’s going to sound way, way off genre, but I’d have to say Aja by Steely Dan. I know! I bet you guys weren’t expecting that answer! Ha ha ha! Huge curveball I’m throwing out there for this one. It is for sure a go-to record – all jazzy rock and jazz fusion stuff going on – it’s definitely not a metal record.”
No one will believe I own a copy of…
MICHAEL BUBLÉ - CHRISTMAS [2011]
“Oh, now that would have to be Michael Bublé’s Christmas album. It’s just called Christmas, I think. All the way, I am a complete closet fan of his, I really am. [mispronounces surname several times in quick succession] Listen to me here; I’m an Ooblay fan…Eeblay fan? God, I can’t even say the name or words properly! Ha ha ha! What can I say? It’s one of those huge guilty pleasures in life – it’s fine, everybody’s got one, right?”
The album that reminds me of school is…
IRON MAIDEN - THE NUMBER OF THE BEAST [1982]
“There’s so many, but definitely Iron Maiden’s Number Of The Beast. It really reminds me of junior high and all the other stuff that was happening around that time.”
The album that broke my heart is…
JEFF BUCKLEY - GRACE [1994]
“Grace breaks my heart to listen to. It reminds me what a musical genius he was, and I wonder where his legacy would have gone. He was taken too soon. There’s a pain I feel listening to it. His voice was just so incredible and melancholic.”
The album I want to be remembered for is…
THE MAYFIELD FOUR - SECOND SKIN [2001]
“I’d probably say Second Skin by The Mayfield Four. It was such a pivotal time in my life. Those songs are one long journal entry for me. It is an extremely honest , ‘heart-on-your-sleeve’ record – almost uncomfortably so at this point to listen to. But I’m very, very proud of that.”
The most underrated album is…
JUDAS PRIEST - DEFENDERS OF THE FAITH [1984]
“Oh man. Give me a minute to think about that one. I’m sucking here! I think there are some really great moments on Defenders Of The Faith – it doesn’t get as much recognition as say some of their other releases do. And it should.”
The album to break the speed Limit to is…
MOTÖRHEAD - ACE OF SPADES [1980]
“Ace Of Spades. I don’t even think it needs an explanation why – it’s Lemmy and Motörhead.”
The album I want played at my funeral is…
STEVIE WONDER - SONGS IN THE KEY OF LIFE [1976]
“My choice changes from time to time. Right now, just because I want people to celebrate and not be sad at all, I’d say this Stevie Wonder release because it has such a variety of sounds and tones and genres.”
