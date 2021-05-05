Welcome To The Black Parade is voted the greatest My Chemical Romance song of all time

My Chemical Romance fans have voted Welcome To The Black Parade the band’s greatest ever song.

More than 50,000 people voted in the poll conducted by Louder and Metal Hammer, with MCR’s classic 2006 single beating Helena and I’m Not Okay (I Promise) to take the top spot.

The five top songs are:

1. Welcome To The Black Parade

2. Helena

3. I’m Not Okay (I Promise)

4. Famous Last Words

5. Mama

A full countdown of the Top 20 best MCR songs, as voted by their fans, is included in Metal Hammer Presents: My Chemical Romance – a brand new magazine dedicated to the iconic New Jersey band, which is out now.

