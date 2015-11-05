Mustaine aimed to re-record Megadeth debut

Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine says he planned to re-record the band’s debut album Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good with their current lineup to mark its 30th anniversary.

A reissue is on the cards – but Mustaine reveals plans for a new version of the 1985 record were shelved as he, bassist David Ellefson, guitarist Kiko Loureiro and drummer Chris Adler were too busy recording upcoming 15th record, Dystopia.

Speaking at a press conference in Russia, Mustaine says: “It’s the 30th anniversary of it, so they wanted to remix it. I thought it would be better if we just completely re-recorded it with this new lineup because I think that would be really exciting. But we were in the process of making the new record.”

Adler says he hopes they can play material from the album on their upcoming live dates, as he has a couple of favourites he’s keen to perform.

The drummer says: “We’ve been taking about that especially with the reissue coming out. It would be fun to do it. My songs are Skull Beneath The Skin and Looking Down The Cross.”

Mustaine has also revealed the band will head out on a US tour next year – although no dates have been confirmed.

He said via Periscope: “We’re not gonna be heading back into the States until February, 2016. I can’t say anything yet until it’s confirmed. But it looks like everybody’s gonna be accepting the tour – and it’ll be all four of us.

Dystopia is out on January 22 and they’ll return to the UK next week with Lamb Of God.

