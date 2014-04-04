Music: Eyes & No Eyes - Hidden Thieves

Eyes & No Eyes have released a stream of their track Hidden Thieves – hear it now.
It’s taken from their self-titled debut album, which was launched last month via Willkommen Records.
The Brighton-based experimental band recorded the entire work live and it was completed with the use of field recordings, including the sound of a grand piano on the Sydney Opera House.
They tour the UK starting next week:
Apr 07: Brighton Green Door Store
Apr 08: Coventry The Tin
Apr 09: Manchester Soup Kitchen
Apr 10: Glasgow Broadcast
Apr 11: Liverpool Leaf
Apr 12: Sheffield Harley
Apr 14: Bristol Old Bookshop