Music: Eyes & No Eyes - Hidden Thieves

Eyes & No Eyes have released a stream of their track Hidden Thieves – hear it now.

It’s taken from their self-titled debut album, which was launched last month via Willkommen Records.

The Brighton-based experimental band recorded the entire work live and it was completed with the use of field recordings, including the sound of a grand piano on the Sydney Opera House.

They tour the UK starting next week:

Apr 07: Brighton Green Door Store

Apr 08: Coventry The Tin

Apr 09: Manchester Soup Kitchen

Apr 10: Glasgow Broadcast

Apr 11: Liverpool Leaf

Apr 12: Sheffield Harley

Apr 14: Bristol Old Bookshop