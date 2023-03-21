Mudvayne announce first headline tour in 14 years in dramatic fashion: 'An Event. On the Horizon... You, and the alien seed, MuDvAyNe'

Mudvayne have announced their first full headline tour in over 14 years.



The 26-city US tour, branded The Psychotherapy Sessions, kicks off on July 20 in West Palm Beach, Florida and will make stops across the US before wrapping up in Englewood, Colorado on August 26.

Talking up the tour, the group's first full headlining trek since 2009, drummer Matt McDonough says: "An Event. On the Horizon. Over 25 years in the making.Brave travelers…You, and the alien seed - MuDvAyNe. A journey begun. Reaching Zenith. Now for the Eschatology."

Mudvayne went on hiatus in 2010, and returned, to much excitement, in 2011 to play a series of US festival shows.

The Psychotherapy Sessions tour dates are:



Jul 20: West Palm Beach, FL, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Jul 21: Tampa, FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Jul 23: Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

Jul 25: Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

Jul 26: Scranton, PA, The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Jul 28: Wantagh, NY, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Jul 29: Camden, NJ, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Jul 30: Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center



Aug 01: Syracuse, NY, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug 02: Burgettstown, PA, The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug 04: Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Blossom Music Center

Aug 05: Tinley Park, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

Aug 06: Clarkston, MI, Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug 08: Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Music Center

Aug 09: Peoria, IL, Peoria Civic Center

Aug 12: Dallas, TX, Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug 13: Woodlands, TX, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Aug 15: Albuquerque, NM, Isleta Amphitheater

Aug 16: Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aug 17: Irvine, CA, FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug 19: Concord, CA, Concord Pavilion

Aug 20: Reno, NV, Grand Theatre

Aug 22: Auburn, WA, White River Amphitheatre

Aug 23: Ridgefield, WA, RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Aug 25: West Valley City, UT, USANA Amphitheatre

Aug 26: Englewood, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre



Tickets go on sale on March 24 at 10am local time here (opens in new tab).

Sipport on the tour will come from Coal Chamber, performing for the first time in eight years, along with GWAR, Nonpoint and Butcher Babies.