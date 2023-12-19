Former member of Mr Bungle named by police as a "person of interest" in missing person/homicide investigation

Police in California have declared former Mr Bungle band member Theo Lengyel a "person of interest" in an ongoing missing person/homicide case. Lengyel has been named in an online notification published by police in El Cerrito, a city in Contra Costa County, San Francisco.

According to the notification, Lengyel's girlfriend, Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani Herrmann, was reported missing by her family on December 12 after she'd been out of contact for a week.

Herrmann was last seen in Santa Cruz, CA, on December 3, and her car was discovered outside Lengyel's apartment, but authorities report that he has "not cooperated with the police investigation," and that both parties are currently being sought. Investigators have asked local residents who spend time in regional parks and open spaces to be on the lookout for anything suspicious.

Lengyel was a founding member of Mr Bungle, performing keyboards and saxophone on the band's early demos and first two albums, 1991's self-titled debut and 1995's Disco Volante, before departing.

"We unanimously decided to go on without him because he wasn't growing with the rest of the band and we were running out of things for him to do," band founder Trevor Dunn wrote in 2005. "He got pissed off and I haven't heard from him since."

Lengyel also appeared alongside fellow Mr Bungle member and Faith No More frontman Mike Patton on Charlie, the 1998 album by Japanese noise rock band Melt Banana.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Herrmann or Lengyel is encouraged to call the El Cerrito Police Department tip lines at (510) 215-4435.